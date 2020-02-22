Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh condemns Nagaur incident, says Rajasthan govt should compensate victims

Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh on Friday condemned the "brutal violence and assault against two Dalit youths" in Rajasthan's Nagaur district and added that the state government must provide adequate compensation to the victims. In his letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Suresh expressed "angst and disbelief at the level of violence that was unleashed upon the two Dalit youths as they were subjected to barbaric torture even when they were pleading with the perpetrators," read a statement.Suresh stated in his letter that the Rajasthan government must take all measures and take swift action against the perpetrators of this "heinous crime," adding that the state government must take steps in ensuring that actions against those who "commit atrocities against SCs and STs must become a model for other states to emulate for its efficiency and responsiveness," the statement added.

Suresh said that the state government "must set an example of responsive legal deterrence, preventing occurrence of such crimes in future against the Dalits in Rajasthan that other states can refer and practice." In his letter to Gehlot, Suresh further emphasised that the "very idea of primal vigilante justice, by making a mockery of law enforcement agencies and the court is at its zenith ever since the BJP government came to power in 2014 and SC/STs and minorities and other sections of the society are fearing for survival."

Suresh added that the state government must give adequate compensation to the victims of this "assault." (ANI)

