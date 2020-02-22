Goa: Sunday carnival route altered citing public safety

Citing public safety, the South Goa district administration on Saturday altered the route of the carnival parade scheduled on Sunday, as per which it would now be held in Fatorda town instead of Margao city. Goa's traditional carnival floats, led by the mythical King Momo, began in Panaji on Saturday and will travel to all major towns in the state over the next three days.

The state Tourism Department-sponsored carnival committee had decided to hold the parade in Margao on Sunday. However, a day before the event, the district authorities altered the route. As per the changed plan, the carnival parade will now be taken out in Fatorda instead of Margao. South District Collector Ajit Roy said he held a meeting with Superintendent of Police (South) and Chief Officer of Margao Municipal Council (MMC), after which it was decided to hold the parade in Fatorda instead of Margao.

"The decision was taken for administrative convenience and from the public safety point of view...We don't have much time left now. The parade needs to be flagged off on Sunday and we are working round-the-clock," he said. Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai asked that if the route was altered in view of public safety then why the decision to hold the parade in Margao was taken in the first place. "South Goa Collector has cited public safety as the reason for finalizing the Fatorda route for the carnival parade. It means the decision taken by Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar to hold it in Margao was against public safety," he said. "A tourism minister who doesn't care about the safety of tourists, must be sacked by the chief minister immediately," he added.

