US Prez''s visit: Forth cargo plane lands at Ahd airport

Another cargo plane of the US Air Force landed at the Ahmedabad international airport on Saturday ahead of the February 24 visit of US President Donald Trump to the city. The C-17 Globemaster cargo plane, fourth in the last few days, carried security equipment and a special vehicle that is likely to be part of Trump's convoy, sources said.

The three cargo planes that had landed in recent days mainly carried various equipment for the US President's security during his maiden visit. Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 for a less than 36-hour visit to India. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including First Lady Melania Trump, the President's daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a galaxy of top US officials. According to sources, the 'Marine One' helicopter of the US was part of the cargo which had landed a few days back. After landing of the first C17 Globemaster on the last Monday carrying various equipment and an SUV, two more such cargo planes had landed in the last few days, they said. One of the planes carried a giant SUV White House Communications Agency (WHCA) Roadrunner--which could be part of Trump's cavalcade during his 22-km long roadshow on February 24. The WHCA Roadrunner, also known as the MC2V (mobile command and control vehicle), serves as the communications hub for the motorcade by encrypting duplex radio and streaming video, which in turn is beamed to a military satellite that sends the data back to the ground.

The US president will attend the "Namaste Trump" event along with Prime Minister Narnedra Modi at newly-constructed Motera Stadium, which has a seating capacity for 1.10 lakh people. More than 10,000 police personnel have been deployed as part of the security arrangement for the program and the road-show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

