3 women killed in fire in Chandigarh house

Three young women died when a fire broke out at a house in Chandigarh on Saturday, police said. The women, aged 19-22, we're staying as paying guests on the first floor of the building in Sector 32, Chandigarh Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the police added.

