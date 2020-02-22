Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K institute, Canadian firm sign pact on cannabis research

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 18:58 IST
J-K institute, Canadian firm sign pact on cannabis research
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir will be the first in the country to develop medicines from the cannabis plant, said Union minister Jitendra Singh described its a "historic" achievement. The CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu, signed a major agreement on cannabis research with IndusScan, a Canadian company, here on Saturday in the presence of the Union minister and R R Bhatnagar, adviser to Lt Governor G C Murmu.

"This is the first-of-its-kind project in India and a historic moment for Jammu and Kashmir. Till now, we only have the misuse and abuse of this ancient plant having lot of medicinal values and with the signing of this agreement, we are reintroducing this ancient product with all good properties," Singh said addressing the gathering after the signing of the agreement. The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office shared the efforts made by the IIIM Director Ram Vishwakarma over the past two years to get a nod from the government for the project.

He said when a patent developed from this, it would be a major source of revenue for the UT and India as a whole. "Incidentally, it is happening at a time when the UT government is trying hard to attract investors from outside," he said.

"Other investors are yet to come but one of the first major foreign investment is happening in Jammu and Kashmir," Singh said. He said the IIIM had remained under-utilised.

"I am sure today, it will mark the beginning of a new journey when it will get the deserved recognition and glory. The new dawn is unfolding for Jammu and Kashmir," the minister said referring to scrapping of J-K's special status. He also referred to the upcoming bio-technology park in Kathua, saying it will be completed in the next six months.

Vishwakarma said the cannabis had been associated with the Indian culture and medicine since centuries but due to its misuse as psycho-active substance, it was banned worldwide in 1980s onwards and put under narcotic list. "The current scientific collaboration between the CSIR-IIIM and IndusScan on cannabis research will totally transform the uses and application of cannabis," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Modi govt gave loans to 'crony friends', but no debt relief for farmers, alleges Cong

Accusing the Modi government of waiving loans of crony capitalists worth nearly Rs 8 lakh crore, the Congress on Saturday demanded that the names of those people whose debt has been written off be made public and a high-level committee be c...

Road at Shaheen Bagh opened by group of protesters, blocked again: Police

A stretch of the road closed for over two months in Shaheen Bagh due to an anti-citizenship law protest was opened by a group of demonstrators on Saturday, only to be closed after some time, police said. Road number 9 in Shaheen Bagh was re...

No discovery of around 3000-tonne gold deposits in UP's Sonbhadra: GSI

The Geological Survey of India GSI on Saturday said there has been no discovery of gold deposits estimated to be around 3,000 tonnes in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, as claimed by a district mining official. Such data was not given b...

Sirsa demands action against Punjab DGP for Kartarpur remark

Senior Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday asked Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to act against Punjab Director General of Police DGP, Dinkar Gupta for his reported remark where he said that Kartarpur has the po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020