Shaheen Bagh protestors open Noida-Kalindi Kunj road, close it later

A group of Shaheen Bagh protesters on Saturday opened the Noida-Kalindi Kunj Road that had been blocked since December 15-16 last year, only to be closed soon afterwards by another group of protesters.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 19:19 IST
Protestors opened Noida-Kalindi Kunj Road via Road No. 9 on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A group of Shaheen Bagh protesters on Saturday opened the Noida-Kalindi Kunj Road that had been blocked since December 15-16 last year, only to be closed soon afterwards by another group of protesters. "A little earlier today, Road No. 9 was reopened by a group of protestors, but later it was closed by another group. Again, a group of protestors has reopened a small stretch, however, still, there's no clarity if all protestors have consent on this," DCP Souteast, Rajendra Prasad Meena said.

Thousands of people, the majority of them women, have been holding a sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed NRC at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area since mid-December last year. Recently the Supreme Court-appointed senior advocates Sanjay Hedge and Sadhana Ramachandran as interlocutors to talk with the protestors here and urge them to clear the road.

Sadhana Ramachandran has been coming to Shaheen Bagh to talk to the protesters continuously for the past three days. She arrived at Shaheen Bagh at 10:30 this morning and told the protestors that if the road here doesn't get cleared then the interlocutors won't be able to help them. "We were facing a problem to drop our children to the school. Now that the road has opened, it will be easy for all of us," said Akram Qureshi, a commuter who was passing by the road after the barricades were removed today.

Ishu who was coming from Faridabad told ANI, "The commuters are facing problems but the protestors also have their issues. I would like to request them that blocking roads won't help. They should listen to what the Supreme Court is saying and I believe that their concerns will be heard." The two interlocutors on Friday urged the Shaheen Bagh protestors to clear the road and "make way to the hearts".

The apex court will further hear the matter on February 24. (ANI)

