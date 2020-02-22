Freedom a precious gift, must treat it with great reverence: Navy chief

Freedom is a precious gift that one must treat with great reverence, respect and a sense of responsibility, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on Thursday. It is a sacred duty to ensure that the names of the heroes, who lost their lives defending the country, and their memory are not lost and dulled with the passage of time, he said after the wreath-laying ceremony at the Noida Shaheed Smarak.

This initiative by the Noida Shaheed Smarak Sanstha is far more than just an effort to keep the spirit and the memory of these brave men alive, he said. "This memorial is a constant reminder to us of the true meaning of freedom and that freedom when threatened has to be protected at a great price. This memorial has rightfully become an iconic landmark and serves as a source of inspiration to all countrymen and women; young or old," Admiral Singh said.

"To the younger generation present here, I would like to say that you are a symbol of free India and the future of this nation. Freedom is a precious gift that you must treat with great reverence, respect and a sense of responsibility," Admiral Singh said. "I once again wish to assure the families of the martyrs present here that the supreme sacrifice made by their loved and dear ones is valued, cherished and remembered by the whole nation," he said.

The memorial, which was built by the residents of Noida after Kargil war causalities, was dedicated to the nation by the three defense service chiefs in the year 2002. The only tri-service memorial in the country is a tribute and homage to 38 martyrs of Gautam Budh Nagar.

