Youth will lead India, enable it to become world leader: Nishank

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Saturday called on the youth to adopt a broad vision to help India become a world leader. Addressing the 10th Indian Student Parliament, at Vigyan Bhawan, he said the country had a tradition of ancient knowledge and science and it was needed to combine the past with the present to make the country a global leader.

"The youth will lead India and enable the nation to achieve its goal of becoming a Vishwa Guru. With higher goals and broad vision they can achieve this goal," he stated. The minister said the ancient philosophy of the country was needed to be understood as the world realised that the path of happiness and progress lied in India.

"Our spirituality is our strength and it needs to be understood. The world knows the path for happiness, prosperity and progress lies in India," he said. Asserting that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was meant for protecting persecuted minorities of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, he said those who are weak can not protect others.

"Those having petty mindset and vision can not reach the top. Those who are weak can not protect others." Saying that the youth of the country were the "real strength" of the 'New India', he said it will be realised through knowledge, science and innovation.

"The New India will be clean, healthy, capable and united. We have the vision and power to struggle for it," he said. The four-day Indian Student Parliament conclave is being participated by nearly 10,000 students from 450 universities across the country.

