Odisha CM inaugurates Gandhi Peace Centre in Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated the Gandhi Peace Centre here and said it will edify the youth of Mahatma Gandhi's principles. "At the outset, I would like to thank the Aditya Birla Group for its dedicated support to the Government of Odisha in the coming up of 'The Gandhi Centre for Peace' here at Bhubaneswar. Its dedication today in the 150th year of the Mahatma assumes monumental significance. I pay my respectful homage to the Mahatma on this occasion," Patnaik said.

"I am sure that this Gandhi Centre for Peace will provide an institutionalised platform to awaken consciousness about the life and works of Gandhiji and educate people to realize the deeper significance of his ideals," he added. The centre will house some of Mahatma Gandhi's memorabilia and articles used by him.

It will also have shows on Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy, Hindi and English. Built on an area of five acres near Khandagiri, the project was initiated in 2013. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

