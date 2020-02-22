Boy drowns in Visakhapatnam

An 11-year-old boy on Saturday drowned at a beach here on Saturday. According to the police, the boy went for a bath after Shivratri fasting with his father when the incident took place at Pedda Waltair beach in Visakhapatnam.

Later, the victim's body was recovered by the rescue team. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.