Sopore Police arrests terrorist associate linked to LeT

Sopore Police have arrested a terrorist associate linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba. The terrorist associate has been identified as Muzamil Ahmad. As per investigations, he was providing logistic support and shelter to active terrorists of LeT operating in Sopore.

A police press release on Saturday said that incriminating material has been found from his possession. A case has been registered in the matter. (ANI)

