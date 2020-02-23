Left Menu
Development News Edition

Creator of LEGO figure dead at 78

  • PTI
  • |
  • Copenhagen
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 03:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 02:57 IST
Creator of LEGO figure dead at 78
"His imagination was so fantastic. If we had a brainstorm it was more like a brain hurricane because he had so many ideas," Milan Pedersen told AFP. Image Credit: Twitter(@matthew__ashton)

Jens Nygaard Knudsen, who designed the iconic Lego Minifigure with interchangeable legs and torsos, has died while in hospice care from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), his former colleague said Saturday. The 78-year old former designer passed away on Wednesday at a hospice centre where he had stayed for a week, according to Lego designer Niels Milan Pedersen, a former colleague for Nygaard Knudsen.

"His imagination was so fantastic. If we had a brainstorm it was more like a brain hurricane because he had so many ideas," Milan Pedersen told AFP. Nygaard Knudsen, who died at the Anker Fjord Hospice outside the small town of Hvide Sande on the Danish west coast, was a designer at the Danish toy brick maker from 1968 to 2000.

He worked with developing the now legendary Minifigure with movable arms and legs in the 1970s before it was first released in 1978. According to Lego, it was decided when the figure was created that it - besides having a yellow face with a neutral happy expression - would have no sex or race as these would be "determined by the child's imagination and play."

"He was a man of ideas. The figure was created so that there would be living in the houses," his widow Marianne Nygaard Knudsen told broadcaster TV2. "At the time Lego's houses were empty, but then he drew this man," she added.

In addition to the Lego figure, Nygaard Knudsen was also responsible for developing some of Lego's classic themes, such as Space and Pirates. Founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Christiansen, the group employed over 17,000 people at the end of 2018.

The iconic Lego brick started being manufactured in the 1940s but was launched in its modern form in 1958, according to the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change in draft communique - sources

The United States is against mentioning climate change in the communique of the worlds financial leaders, G20 diplomats said, after a new draft of the joint statement showed the G20 are considering including it as a risk factor to growth.Fi...

S Sudan rebel leader Machar sworn in as vice president

Juba, Feb 23 AFP South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar was sworn in as first vice president on Saturday, formally rejoining the government in the latest bid to bring peace to a nation ravaged by war. President Salva Kiir hailed the official ...

UPDATE 3-Macron vows to defend French farmers, fishermen in uncertain year

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday promised to safeguard European farm subsidies, secure compensation for wine producers hit by U.S. tariffs and defend fishermen in talks with Britain, as Frances farming world faces an uncertain y...

Troops at home of Togo opposition candidate as presidential polls close

Lome, Feb 23 AFP The home of a key Togo opposition candidate was surrounded by security forces just hours after polls closed Saturday in elections widely expected to see President Faure Gnassingbe claim a fourth term in power. Troops could ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020