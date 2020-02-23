Anti-CAA protest: Entry, exit gates of Jaffrabad metro station closed

The entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad metro station were closed on Sunday after an overnight protest by around 500 people, mostly women, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens. The women, carrying the tricolour and raising slogans of 'aazadi', said they would not move from the site till the Centre revoke the CAA.

They had blocked road no. 66 which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. "Entry & exit of Jaffrabad have been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.