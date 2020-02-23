UP: Woman's body found in sack

The body of a woman, who was missing since February 14, has been found in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police said on Sunday. Asha Devi's body was found in a sack near Patiya Jabti village on Saturday, they said.

A probe into the matter was ordered after the woman's mother lodged a complaint against Asha's husband Shivkaran, alleging that he killed her 23-year-old daughter for dowry, a police official said. Police arrested Shivkaran and investigations were underway, he added.

