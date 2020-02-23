Traffic affected in Khureji Khas due to anti-CAA protest

Traffic movement was affected in northeast Delhi's Khureji Khas area on Monday after a large group, comprising mostly women, gathered there to protest against the CAA, police said. They said the protesters, approximately less than 100 in number, assembled on a stretch leading to the main road of Khureji Khas for a sit-in demanding rollback of the amended anti-citizenship law.

"The protesters have gathered on one side of the stretch which leads to the main road. There is traffic movement but it is very slow," a senior police official said. "We have been talking to them and negotiating with them to clear the road," he said, adding that while many of the protestors have left the site, some people are still on a sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

"The protests have been peaceful so far. We hope they clear the stretch soon so that traffic movement can pick up," the official said. A sufficient number of policemen have been deployed to ensure that the situation remains under control, he said.

The sit-in at Khureji Khas comes amid an anti-CAA protest by around 500 people, mostly women, around 5 km away near the Jaffrabad metro station in northeast Delhi that continued on Sunday, prompting the Delhi Metro authorities to close the entry and exit gates of the station. The Jaffrabad protest began on Saturday night, blocking a road which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

