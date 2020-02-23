4 illegal liquor units busted in Manipur, 1 held

Four illegal liquor manufacturing units were busted in Manipur's Thoubal district and one person

was arrested, a senior police officer said. The police personnel seized 800 litres of country

liquor and 2 kg of marijuana along with items used for making alcohol during search operations at the units in Ukhongshang

Mayai area, Thoubal SP S Ibomcha said. One person was arrested during the raids while three

others had managed to escape, he said. Manipur was declared a dry state in 1991, following

widespread demands by locals to curb alcohol consumption and drug use.

