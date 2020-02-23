Home Guard dismissed for sexually assaulting girl in AP

A Home Guard was on Sunday dismissed from service after he was arrested on charges of

sexually assaulting a minor girl here, police said. According to an official release, Krishna District

Superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu issued orders removing B Phanindra from service, following an inquiry.

The accused, working as driver of women police station here was booked under POSCO Act, on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.