Gang selling fake gold biscuits busted in Jammu, three arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a three-member gang involved in cheating people by selling fake gold biscuits here. All three members of the gang, identified as Mohammad Shareef, Fayaz Ahmad and Shamim Ahmad, were arrested with 75 fake gold biscuits, a police spokesperson said.

A police party stopped a private car at Manwal under Jhajjar Kotli police station on Saturday evening and the fake gold biscuits were recovered from the possession of Shareef, who was travelling with Fayaz and Shamim, he said. During interrogation, the three revealed that they used to cheat people by selling them gold-plated biscuits, he added.

According to the spokesperson, a case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is on. In another incident, police busted a gang of thieves and arrested 11 people, including five juveniles, in Gandhi Nagar area here, the spokesperson said.

A special team, which was constituted recently to crack cases of frequent thefts, busted the gang. The five juveniles were sent to a juvenile home in R S Pura after completion of legal formalities, he said. At the instance of the accused persons, stolen items worth around Rs 29 lakh were recovered, the spokesperson said.

These include five cars, seven motorcycles, gold ornaments worth Rs 7.50 lakh and a mobile phone, he said. PTI TAS DIV DIV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

