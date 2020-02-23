Timber seized from illegally run sawmill in JK
Timber was seized from an illegally run sawmill in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Sunday, officials said. The owner of the mill, Nawaz Ganai, escaped before a raid was carried out on the mill, Bhadarwah Divisional Forest Officer Chander Shekhar said.
He said the raid was conducted after specific information was received that Ganai was running a sawmill illegally near Chinar Mohalla on the Seri Bazar-Sartingal road. He said a case under Indian Forest Act has been registered against Ganai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
