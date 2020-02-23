2 injured during gunfight in Ghaziabad, 1 held

A man wanted in several criminal cases and a constable were injured during a gunfight in Ghaziabad, police said on Sunday. At a checkpoint on Hindon Canal Road on Saturday night, two motorcycle-borne men were asked to halt, but they fired upon the police team and sped away in the opposite direction, according to the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Anshu Jain told PTI that the police team retaliated and the pillion rider received gunshot wound on his leg and fell down on the road. His accomplice who was driving the bike managed to escape. Constable Ganesh Awasthi also sustained injury in his arm. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Manoj was wanted in 30 criminal cases in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts of Uttar Pradesh, the police said. One countrymade pistol, four cartridges and a bike without a registration number plate have been recovered from his possession, the officer added. PTI CORR

