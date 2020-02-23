Writer, sportswoman chosen for ''Abbakka Award''
Mangaluru, Feb 23 (PTI): Writer Usha P Rai, who has several literary works to her credit, and sportswoman Shreema
Priyadarshini, who has represented the country in many Asian events, have been selected for the 'Abbakka Award' for the
year 2019-20. Announcing this after releasing an invitation for the
'Abbakka utsav' in memory of the 16th century Tuluva queen who fought the Portugese, Karnataka Fisheries Minister and
district-in-charge Kota Srinivas Poojary said Pai and Priyadarshini have made significant contribution in their
respective fields. Pai has several literary works, including short stories,
novels and poems, to her credit and has won several honours such as the Kannada Sahitya Parishad Award.
Priyadarshini too has won many national and international awards between 2002 and 2018 in various events like 100-metre
hurdles, heptathlon and discus throw. Besides, she had represented the country in SAARC games,
SAF games, Asian star meet and Asian Grand Prix. The awards would be presented at the valedictory function
of the two-day utsav to be held near here on February 29 and March 1.
The utsav is being organised by the department of Kannada and Culture.
