Two Customs officers involved in gold smuggling cases in
Two Customs Preventive officers allegedly involved in gold smuggling cases in Kerala were
removed from service, a top official said here on Monday. Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Cochin, Sumit
Kumar said he took action against Radhakrishnan B, Superintendent of Customs and Rahul, Inspector of Customs, who
were allegedly involved in gold smuggling cases in the state. Radhakrishnan was involved in attempted smuggling of
gold weighing 24998.61 grams having a market value of over Rs 8 crore through Thiruvananthapuram international airport on
May 13, 2019, Kumar said. Rahul was involved in attempted smuggling of gold
weighing 11,035.54 grams valued at over Rs 4 crore through international airport on August 19, 2019, the Customs
Commissioner added. Radhakrishnan is currently lodged in Central prison,
Thiruvananthapuram after the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau under the Union Finance Ministry issued detention order
under COFEPOSA. Rahul, against whom detention order under COFEPOSA was
issued, is absconding. "Two Customs officers of the Customs Preventive
Commissionerate, Cochin, who were involved in gold smuggling cases were removed from service by Sumit Kumar, Commissioner
of Customs (Preventive), Cochin," an official release said. Kumar said both the cases were booked and investigated
by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and while show cause notice under Customs Act 1962 has been issued against
Radhakrishnan, investigation is under progress in the other case.
"Both the officers were removed from service, after due process of law under Rule 19 of the Central Civil Services
(Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965," the release said.
