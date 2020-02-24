Left Menu
Two Customs officers involved in gold smuggling cases in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  Updated: 24-02-2020 13:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 13:20 IST
Two Customs Preventive officers allegedly involved in gold smuggling cases in Kerala were

removed from service, a top official said here on Monday. Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Cochin, Sumit

Kumar said he took action against Radhakrishnan B, Superintendent of Customs and Rahul, Inspector of Customs, who

were allegedly involved in gold smuggling cases in the state. Radhakrishnan was involved in attempted smuggling of

gold weighing 24998.61 grams having a market value of over Rs 8 crore through Thiruvananthapuram international airport on

May 13, 2019, Kumar said. Rahul was involved in attempted smuggling of gold

weighing 11,035.54 grams valued at over Rs 4 crore through international airport on August 19, 2019, the Customs

Commissioner added. Radhakrishnan is currently lodged in Central prison,

Thiruvananthapuram after the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau under the Union Finance Ministry issued detention order

under COFEPOSA. Rahul, against whom detention order under COFEPOSA was

issued, is absconding. "Two Customs officers of the Customs Preventive

Commissionerate, Cochin, who were involved in gold smuggling cases were removed from service by Sumit Kumar, Commissioner

of Customs (Preventive), Cochin," an official release said. Kumar said both the cases were booked and investigated

by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and while show cause notice under Customs Act 1962 has been issued against

Radhakrishnan, investigation is under progress in the other case.

"Both the officers were removed from service, after due process of law under Rule 19 of the Central Civil Services

(Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965," the release said.

