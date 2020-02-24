Navi Mumbai man gets 10 years in jail for molesting minor girl
A 49-year-old man was convicted under the POCSO Act for molesting a minor girl and sentenced
to 10 years in jail by a court in Thane in Maharashtra. District and Sessions Judge SB Bahalkar, in a recent
order, convicted Ashok Namdeo Ghodekar, a resident of Turbhe in Navi Mumbai, and fined him Rs 10,000 which will be given to
the 12-year-old victim as compensation. "Ghodekar, May 27, 2016, took the victim, who lives in
the neighbourhood, to his house and undressed and molested her. She later told her mother who filed a police complaint,"
said Additional Public Prosecutor Varsha Chandane. He has been convicted under section 354B (assault or
use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of the IPC and under sections related to aggravated sexual assault of
the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the APP said.
