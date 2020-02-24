Left Menu
India, US united in defending its people from radical Islamic terrorism: Trump

India and the United States are united in defending its citizens from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism, said US President Donald Trump on Monday.

US President Donald Trump speaking at the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

India and the United States are united in defending its citizens from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism, said US President Donald Trump on Monday. "The United States and India are firmly united in our iron-clad resolve to defend our citizens from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism. Both of our countries have been hurt by the pain and turmoil of terrorism and that terrorism brings," he said while addressing the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera Stadium here.

The US President also said that his administration has taken a tough stand against the Islamic State (ISIS), and asserted that their caliphate is "100 per cent destroyed". "Under my administration, we unleashed the full power of the American military on bloodthirsty killers of ISIS. Today ISIS territorial caliphate is 100 per cent destroyed. Monster Al Baghdadi is dead," Trump said amid cheers from the crowd.

In October last year, Trump had announced that Al-Baghdadi was killed in a US military operation in northwest Syria. The notorious ISIS leader had been in hiding for the past five years. The US President also hailed his strong border controls. "Every nation has the right to control and secure its borders. The United States and India are committed to working together to stop terrorists and fight their ideology," Trump said.

He stressed that his administration is working in a very positive way with Pakistan to crack down on terrorists and terror groups "that operate on the Pakistan border". "We are beginning to see signs of big progress," Trump added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

