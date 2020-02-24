Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands line up to greet Trump, Modi during roadshow

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 15:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 15:18 IST
Thousands line up to greet Trump, Modi during roadshow

Waving Indian and US flags and shouting slogans, thousands of people lined up the 22-km-long

roadshow route US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania took to reach Motera stadium for the 'Namaste Trump' event.

Many people, including students, from Ahmedabad and different parts of Gujarat arrived here since morning for the

spectacle of the "India Road Show" as troupes showed cultural performances.

Many were left disappointed after being refused entry to the Motera stadium for want of passes. But they took solace

in standing along the road to catch a glimpse of the leaders. Authorities had earlier said over one lakh people were

expected to line up along the roadshow route. Artistes from almost all states performed during the

roadshow. Separate stages for each state were erected at regular distance on the route.

Wearing traditional costumes, artistes from different states performed on these 30-odd stages and greeted the VVIPs

when they passed from the route. Govindbhai Patel and eight members of his village in

Sabarkantha district, around 70 km from here, reached Ahmedabad early morning and stood in a queue along the

Sabarmati riverfront and waited for the convoy to arrive. Modi's convoy arrived first at the Sabarmati Ashram,

followed by that of Donald Trump, with the US President and his wife sitting in the Cadillac armoured limousine, called

The Beast. From the Ashram the convoy then proceeded to Motera stadium.

"We came here from our village to catch a glimpse of both Modi and Trump. I stood for three hours, but the wait was

worth it," Patel said. "One rarely gets to see a thing like this," he said.

Rakshaben Kansara, who came here with three family members from Anand town, around 80 km from here, was left

disappointed when she was not allowed inside the stadium as they did not have a valid pass.

"We were not allowed inside the stadium, so we walked, and took auto rickshaw wherever possible to reach Sabarmati

Ashram, thinking we may catch a glimpse (of Trump) there," she said.

She had to be content watching the "Namaste Trump" event on a large screen erected outside Sabarmati Ashram.

People gathered around screens placed at various locations on roadshow route to watch live streaming of the

Namaste Trump event. Despite sweltering heat, people gathered in large

numbers along the roadshow route, wearing white caps with "Trump India Roadshow" and pictures of India and US flags on

them. These caps and flags and breakfast were distributed to them along the route.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

(Eds: CORRECTING SLUG)India to host Commonwealth shooting and archery championships in January 2022 in Chandigarh.

Eds CORRECTING SLUGIndia to host Commonwealth shooting and archery championships in January 2022 in Chandigarh....

Imbokodo keeps clean slate at Hermanus Sevens

The Springbok Womens Sevens team kept a clean slate at the Hermanus Sevens to bag a second title at this event in as many years.The Imbokodo won their matches against Boland Rebels 35-0, SWD Titans 38-0, Blue Jets 32-0 and Busy Bees 38-0 in...

FACTBOX-Countries evacuating nationals from coronavirus-hit areas

A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating or planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from parts of China and a cruise ship in Japan hit by the new coronavirus.Following are some countries evacuation plans, and...

Julian Assange appears at start of extradition hearing in Britain

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a British court at the start of extradition hearings on Monday.Wearing a blue-grey suit and cleanly shaven, Assange confirmed his name and age.Judge Vanessa Baraitser told the court that any dist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020