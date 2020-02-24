Cong MLA in Raj seeks law to dismiss govt servants caught accepting bribe by ACB

A Rajasthan Congress legislator on Monday demanded the enactment of a law to dismiss government servants caught accepting bribe by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Raising a special mention during the Zero Hour in the assembly, Sangod constituency MLA Bharat Singh cited a 2019 Transparency International report to say that Rajasthan ranks first in the country in terms of corruption and those caught taking bribe rejoin their duty "with pride after serving a jail term".

Singh urged the House Chair to allow a day-long discussion to know the views of other assembly members. In the present arrangement, the state government's resolution to eliminate corruption seems impossible, he said. It is necessary an arrangement is made to dismiss those from service who are caught taking bribe by the ACB.

The MLA said 2,067 government employees and public representatives were caught taking bribe by the ACB in last five years. However, challans were issued only in 986 cases and the rest were still under consideration, he said, adding some of the accused are absconding. He claimed that those caught taking bribe include officers at the level of the chief secretary, IAS, IPS and village sarpanchs.

