Two wanted criminals arrested from Sonipat: Police

Two notorious criminals, involved in dozens of criminal cases, including those of murders and attempts to murder, have been arrested from Sonipat, Haryana Police said on Monday. Identified as Vikas alias Pahalwan and Yogesh alias Mohit, the two were arrested on in two different operations on Sunday night, they said.

Police also recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from Yogesh, they said. Vikas and Yogesh carried rewards of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively over their arrests, they added.

Initial investigations revealed that more than a dozen of cases pertaining to murders, attempts to murder and thefts were registered against them in different police stations, including in Delhi, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

