Student found hanging at home in Odisha

A 17-year-old college student was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his

home in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Monday, police said. The deceased, a student of class 12, has been

identified as Alok Kumar Sahu. He was a resident of Manikpatna village under the

jurisdiction of Aul police station of the district, the police said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, a police officer said, adding, an investigation has been

initiated to find out what actually drove the minor to "commit suicide".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

