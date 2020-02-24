Two farmers hurt in wild boar attack

At least two farmers were injured when a horde of wild boars attacked them in Odisha's

Kendrapara district, a forest official said. The incident occurred in Hariabanka village when the

peasants were engaged in farming. The village is close to a forest and animals often

sneak into the village in search of food, the official said. The two injured persons have been admitted to hospital

and their condition was serious, he said, adding that the forest department will bear the cost of the treatment.

Forest guards have been deployed to drive away the wild boars and the villagers advised to avoid movement during

the night, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.