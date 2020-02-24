Violence in Delhi orchestrated in view of Trump's visit: sources

Violence in some parts of Delhi appears to have been orchestrated keeping in view the ongoing visit of US President Donald Trump, government sources said on Monday.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik is stationed at the police control room and is closely monitoring the situation.

"The violence in some parts of Delhi appears to be orchestrated so that those involved in it get wide publicity as US President Donald Trump is currently visiting India," the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

