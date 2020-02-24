Left Menu
2 officials of city school sans CBSE affilation arrested

  • PTI
  • Kochi
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 18:28 IST
Two officials of a city school have been arrested after Class X students could not write their

Board exams on Monday since the institution allegedly lacked CBSE affiliation.

Police said the manager of Arooja Little Star School at Thoppumpady area and her husband have been arrested and booked

under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and launched an

investigation. They said 29 class X students came to know only last week

that they could not write the exam as their school was not affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education.

The school officials allegedly did not inform the students and parents about the non-recognition.

Police said the school in earlier years used to register class X students in other CBSE-recognised schools in the

neighbourhood, but it did not materalise this year due to some reasons.

Anxious parents then approached the authorities, seeking their help in getting their children registered for the Class

X examinations, but they were helpless, sources said. This morning, the parents reached the school, hoping

that some arrangements would have been made for their wards to write the exam, but were left disappointed.

Following this, they filed a complaint with police. Student and youth outfits of the CPI(M) and Youth

Congress held a protest march to the school, demanding action against the school management.

Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas urged parents to check the background of educational institutions, particularly

schools which claimed to be affiliated with CBSE, before enrolling their children in them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

