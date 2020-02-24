MeT forecasts heavy rainfall in Odisha coastal districts

The Met department on Monday forecast heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Cuttack,

Jajpur, Jagatsingpur, Kendrapada and Puri in the next two days.

The IMD in its bulletin said heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of

Cuttack, Jajpur, Jagatsingpur, Kendrapada and Puri till Wednesday morning.

It also said thunderstorm with lightning and with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to

occur at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Dhenkanal, Boudh and

Kandhamal. The bulletin said heavy rainfall very likely at

isolated places over the districts of Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sundergarh till Tuesday morning

Sambalpur received 13.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 -hours till 8.30 am on Monday, followed by Hirakud (8.8),

Boudh (6.3), Sundargarh (4) and Jharsuguda (2.4). The Odisha government on Monday asked all the district

collectors to remain prepared for any eventuality in view of the Met department forecast.

In a letter to the district collectors, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said the situation may be closely monitored

and appropriate action be taken to face the eventuality.

