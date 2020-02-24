Five held for carrying gold worth Rs 88.88 lakhs in Chennai
Customs officials have arrested five people and seized 2.059 kg of gold worth Rs 88.88 lakhs at Chennai International Airport on Monday.
A case has been registered under relevant section and further investigation is underway. (ANI)
