Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Water woes grip Latur, supply down to once in 15 days

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 20:14 IST
Maha: Water woes grip Latur, supply down to once in 15 days

Latur city in Maharashtra is facing a water crisis despite a healthy monsoon in 2019 with

officials admitting that supply to home taps was now once in 15 days, with the situation worsening because of disconnection

of the civic body's power supply due to non-payment of bills. Latur, some 290 kilometres from here, is part of the

perennially parched Marathwada region and is Maharashtra's 16th largest city, often in the news for crippling shortage

which require the running of 'jaldoot' or water wagon trains for its five lakh residents.

A senior Latur Municipal Corporation (LMC) official said there has been no supply of municipal water for the past

six days. He said the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution

Company Limited on February 20 disconnected power supply of LMC due to non payment of bills running to several crore

rupees. Due to disconnection of power supply, the LMC could

not operate the supply mechanism from Harangul, Nagzari, Sai and Varvanti water purification facilities, an official said.

The Latur civic body pays around Rs 70 lakh for power supply every month.

"The electricity dues now stand at Rs 4.19 crore. We were supplying water to five lakh Latur residents once in six

days but this frequency has now worsened to 15 days. Efforts are on to restore power supply and arrangements (to pay MSEDCL

dues) are underway," LMC Executive Engineer Vijay Cholkhane told PTI on Monday.

Mayor Vikrant Gojamgunde, later in the evening, said power bills of one month would be paid to MSEDCL on Tuesday

and water supply would normalise in the days to come. "We had a meeting with MSEDCL officials. They too have

not paid some of our bills raised for various civic works. We will pay MSEDCL Rs 70 lakh tomorrow. Water supply to areas

under LMC will become routine soon," Gojamgunde told PTI. The BJP is the largest party in the 70-member LMC

though the mayor belongs to the Congress. Later in the evening, BJP workers held a protest in

front of the LMC headquarters against the erratic water supply and clanged empty pots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-News and quotes from Julian Assange's extradition hearing

Julian Assange appeared before a British court on Monday to fight an extradition request from the United States which wants to put the 48-year-old on trial for hacking government computers and violating an espionage law.For the main story B...

Bus passengers from Italy blocked in France in coronavirus scare

A bus that arrived in the French city of Lyon from Milan in Italy was sealed off for several hours Monday after the driver showed symptoms of possible coronavirus infection, security sources said. Health authorities isolated the bus in Lyon...

U.S. Supreme Court leans toward $7.5 billion pipeline in trail dispute

A majority of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday seemed inclined to find that the federal government had the authority to grant a right of way for a proposed 7.5 billion natural gas pipeline to cross under the popular Appalachian Trail in rur...

Driver of car in German carnival crash was 29-year-old German - police to media

The driver of a car that rode into a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen was a 29-year-old German citizen, a police spokesman was cited as saying by broadcaster Hessenschau.The regional station said police had told it they had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020