NIA searches at 25 locations in TN, Karnataka in ISIS-related cases

The National Investigation Agency on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in three cases relating to the dreaded terror group ISIS, officials said. In Tamil Nadu, searches were conducted at 10 locations including one each in Chennai, Kanchipuram and Toothukudi; three in Salem and four in Cuddalore, an NIA spokesperson said.

The first case was registered by the premier investigation agency in January this year under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act against 10 accused, the spokesperson said. Pachaiyappan of Kanchipuram, Rajesh of Chennai, Anbarasan of Salem Rural, Abdul Rahman and Liaqat Ali of Salem besides Haneef Khan, Imran Khan, Mohammed Zaid, Ejas Pasha and Hussain Sherif of Bangalore were accused of conspiring with ISIS member Khaja Moideen of Cuddalore for carrying out unlawful activities and committing terrorist acts in the country by procuring illegal arms, for furthering the objectives of the proscribed terror group.

During searches at the houses of the accused, 16 SIM cards and two internet dongles besides documents and books have been seized, the NIA spokesperson said. The second case — ISIS Khaja Moideen Module — was registered by the NIA in January this year under relevant provisions of the IPC, Arms Act and UA(P) Act.

Abdul Samad, Khaja Moideen, Syed Ali Navas and Jaffer Ali besides their associates were named by the NIA for the conspiracy to carrying out terrorist attacks in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) to further the objectives of ISIS. During searches at the houses of the arrested accused, four laptops, one tablet, two mobile phones and three SIM cards besides certain documents including books supporting violent jihad have been seized, the NIA said.

In Karnataka, the NIA carried out searches at 15 locations in Bengaluru and Kolar in connection with an investigation of a case — ISIS Al Hind Module— in the houses of arrested and absconding accused and office of AL-Hind Trust. During searches, a number of digital devices including 9 mobile phones, 5 SIM cards, 1 laptop, 2 hard discs, 4 CDs/DVDs, 18 books, 1 auto-rickshaw, firecrackers and other incriminating documents were seized, the spokesperson said.

The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy of killing Hindu leaders, creating communal riots and to carry out "anti-national" activities by forming a terrorist gang inspired by ISIS. The members of the terrorist gang conducted meetings at Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and propagated ISIS ideology, procured arms and ammunition and other incriminating material for executing their plans, the official said.

In this case, five accused Mehaboob Pasha, Mohammed Mansoor Ali Khan, Saleem Khan, Zabiulla, Syed Azmathulla were arrested while others are absconding. The seized items will be submitted before the jurisdictional NIA Special Courts at Chennai and Bengaluru and the digital devices subjected to cyber forensic examination, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.