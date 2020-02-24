BS-IV vehicles registration, sale can be done till March 31 in Rajasthan

Sale and registration of all vehicles of BS-IV emission standard can be done in Rajasthan till March 31. After April 1 2020, no vehicle of BS-IV emission standards will be sold and registered in the state, Secretary and Transport Commissioner Ravi Jain said in a statement on Monday.

He appealed to the people and all the dealers in the state to complete the purchase, sale and registration of all category vehicles of BS-IV emission standard by March 31. PTI AG HMB

