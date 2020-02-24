Left Menu
DCP injured during clashes in northeast Delhi

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 21:01 IST
  • Created: 24-02-2020 21:01 IST
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Amit Sharma was injured during clashes over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in northeast Delhi on Monday, a senior official said. The 2010-batch IPS officer suffered injuries to his head and hand. He was admitted to Max Hospital, Patparganj and is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the official said.

The officer's vehicle was also set afire by protesters. Sources said Sharma is unconscious and the doctors will conduct a CT scan to ascertain the extent of injuries.

Clashes broke out between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad and Maujpur on Monday, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other. A Delhi Police head constable was killed in the violence.

Clashes were also reported in Chandbagh and Bhajanpura areas of the city. PTI SLB AMP SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

