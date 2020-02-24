Following are the top stories at 2100 hours:

NATION

DEL117 2NDLD TRUMP ARRIVAL India rolls out cultural extravaganza to welcome Trump

Ahmedabad: Donald Trump landed here on Monday for his first visit to India as US President to a grand welcome by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thousands of people who lined the streets and packed into the Motera stadium to say "Namaste Trump".

DEL112 INDOUS-LDALL MODI 'New history' being created, PM on Trump's visit; calls President a "special friend" of India

Ahmedabad: Describing India and the US as "natural partners", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called President Donald Trump a "special friend" of India and said his visit to this country has created a "new history" in Indo-US relations.

DEL104 LDALL INDOUS India, US working to defend people from radical islamic terrorism: President Trump

Ahmedabad/New Delhi: India and the US are working to defend their people from the threat of radical islamic terrorism, boost defence cooperation and are negotiating a "fantastic" trade deal, US President Donald Trump said on Monday, asserting that his country loves India and will remain its "loyal" friend.

DEL111 TRUMP-MODI-TALKS Modi, Trump to hold extensive talks on Tuesday to expand Indo-US global partnership

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will aim to expand India-US global partnership in their extensive talks on Tuesday, a day after both lavished praise on each other and vowed to script a better future for people of the two democracies

DEL96 PB-2ND LD CRASH Trainer aircraft crashes, pilot dies

Patiala: A microlight aircraft crashed here on Monday in the Army cantonment area, killing an Indian Air Force pilot and injuring an NCC cadet.

DEL110 MANMOHAN-LD PREZ-BANQUET Former PM Manmohan Singh, Cong leaders to skip President's banquet in Trump's honour

New Delhi: Congress leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, will not attend the official banquet being hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind in honour of US President Donald Trump on February 25, sources said

DEL106 HEALTH-FLIGHT-WUHAN

India to send aircraft on Feb 26 to Wuhan to bring back its citizens after China gives clearance New Delhi: India is likely to send a military transport aircraft to the coronavirus-hit Wuhan on February 26 to deliver relief material and bring back more Indians following a clearance from China, Union Health ministry officials said on Monday.

DEL108 CAA-CLASHES-LD KILLED Head constable killed during clashes over CAA in northeast Delhi: Police

New Delhi: A head constable of the Delhi Police was killed during clashes over the new citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday, a senior officer said.

DEL113 NIA-SEARCHES NIA searches at 25 locations in TN, Karnataka in ISIS-related cases

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in three cases relating to the dreaded terror group ISIS, officials said.

CAL3 MN-PAPER-LD BJP-CONG

Cong fumes over questions on BJP symbol, Nehru in Class 12 exams; saffron party claims no role Imphal: The opposition Congress in Manipur has reacted sharply to questions in the Class 12 state board examination asking students to draw the poll symbol of the ruling BJP and analyse four negative traits of the approach of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of the country, towards nation building.

MDS7 KA-LD PUJARI

Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari brought to Bengaluru, remanded to police custody till March 7

Bengaluru: Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari who is wanted in many heinous crimes, including murder and extortion, was brought to the city in the early hours of Monday from Senegal, police said.

LEGAL

LGD13 SC-ELECTION DATA NGOs allege destruction of VVPAT data of 2019 LS polls before expiry of mandatory one-yr period

New Delhi: Two NGOs alleged in the Supreme Court on Monday that the Election Commission (EC) has violated election rules by destroying the VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) data of last year's Lok Sabha polls before the conclusion of the statutory one-year period.

BUSINESS

DEL100 BIZ-LD RUPEE

Rupee drops further by 34p to over 3-month low on coronavirus threat Mumbai: The rupee on Monday fell by 34 paise to close at more than three-month low of 71.98 against the US dollar, tracking heavy selling in domestic equities and strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market.

FOREIGN

FGN70 CHINA-LDALL VIRUS

China's virus-hit Wuhan revokes order to partially ease lockdown; Death toll reaches 2,592 Beijing: China's coronavirus-hit Wuhan city on Monday revoked its decision to partially lift a month-long lockdown barely three hours after the announcement, a media report said, as the death toll climbed to 2,592, while the number of confirmed cases increased to more than 77,000.

By K J M Varma

SPORTS

SPF48 SPO-CRI-WOM-LD IND Shafali, Poonam, shine bright in India's 18-run win against Bangladesh

Perth: Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav delivered yet again with timely dismissals to lead India to a comfortable 18-run win over Bangladesh in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match, here on Monday.

PTI SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.