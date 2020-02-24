Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump praises India's unity in diversity, calls it an inspiration to the world

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 21:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 21:03 IST
Trump praises India's unity in diversity, calls it an inspiration to the world
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump hugging each other at Ahmedabad on Monday. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

India embraces freedom, liberty, individual rights and the rule of law, and is admired around the globe as people of different religions worship side by side in harmony, US President Donald Trump said on Monday, lauding the country's accomplishments during his maiden state visit here. He noted that India has an incredible potential and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is laying the foundations of its future.

Hailing India's diversity, the US President said its unity is an inspiration to the world as it is known for its democracy, tolerance and peace. "India is a country that proudly embraces freedom, liberty, individual rights, the rule of law, and the dignity of every human being.

"Your nation has always been admired around the earth as the place where millions upon millions of Hindus and Muslims, Sikhs and Jains, Buddhists, Christians, and Jews worship side by side in harmony," he said while addressing a packed Motera stadium at the 'Namaste Trump' event here. "The story of the Indian nation is a tale of astounding progress, a miracle of democracy, extraordinary diversity, and above all, strong and noble people.

"India gives hope to all of humanity. In just 70 years, India become an economic giant, the largest democracy ever to exist and one of the most amazing asians anywhere in the world," Trump said. The potential for India is absolutely incredible, he said while noting that India's rise as a prosperous and independent nation is an example for every nation all over the world and one of the outstanding achievements of the century.

It is inspiring because India has achieved all this as a democratic, peaceful and tolerant country, he said. "There is all the difference in the world between a nation that seeks power through coercion, intimidation, and aggression, and a nation that rises by setting its people free and unleashing them to chase their dreams, and that is India," Trump said.

"This is why India's accomplishment over the last 70 years is completely unrivalled, no matter where you go. It is your faith in the strength of a free society, your confidence in your people, your trust in your own citizens, and your respect for the dignity of every person that makes the United States and India such a natural, beautiful, enduring friendship," he said. He also congratulated India for its six times growth of the economy since the turn of the century and said in a single decade, India has lifted over 270 million people out of poverty.

He lauded the achievement of every village in India having access to electricity under Prime Minister Modi. Trump also talked about 320 million people being connected to the internet and the double pace of highway construction and over 70 million households having access to cooking fuel, 600 million more people having access to basic sanitation.

"Incredibly 12 Indian citizens are lifted out of extreme poverty every single minute of every single day," he said, adding that India will soon be the home of the biggest middle class anywhere in the world and would completely eradicate poverty within less than 10 years. The US President quoted Swami Vivekananda who had said, "The moment I stand in reverence before every human being, and see God in him, that moment I am free."

"Where you speak more than 100 languages, and come from more than two dozen states, yet you have always stood strong as one strong Indian nation. "Your unity is an inspiration to the world and in America," he said adding the Americans have seen the splendour of Indian culture personally through the over 4 million Indian-Americans living in the United States.

"Our two national constitutions both begin with the same three beautiful words: 'We the people'. That means that in America and India alike, we honour, respect, trust, empower, and fight for the citizens we proudly serve," Trump later tweeted. Trump thanked India for the contributions its culture and traditions have made to the United States and said Americans are eager to strengthen ties between their people.

"You have come so far but it is nothing compared to how far India will go into the future and the Prime Minister is laying the foundation for a future like few other countries can even think of. This nation is blessed with many treasures - from the sacred banks of the Ganges to the Golden Temple and the Jama Masjid, it is the home to some of the most cherished heritage anywhere on earth, he said.

He said India has always been a wellspring of deep wisdom and great ideas from the Vedas and the ancient epics all the way to the modern Indian nation. "But standing before all of you today, I know that the true strength of India is not found in its text books, its landmarks, or its landscapes," he said, while noting that the courage of Indians won and secured its independence.

"Your devotion built this great and enduring democracy. And it is your dreams that will power this country to a future with even greater progress, prosperity, equality and opportunity for every citizen across your land. "So, today I say to every Indian, north and south, Hindu or Muslim Jewish and Christian, rich and poor, young and old, take pride in the glories of your past, unite for an even brighter future, and let our two nations always stand together as powerful defenders of peace and liberty. And the hope of a better world for all of humanity," Trump said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Head constable and civilian killed, DCP injured in fresh riots over CAA in northeast Delhi

A head constable and a civilian were killed and several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, including a DCP, injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law again in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Mond...

Have requested HRD minister to postpone board examination scheduled on Tuesday in North East District of Delhi: Dy CM Manish Sisodia.

Have requested HRD minister to postpone board examination scheduled on Tuesday in North East District of Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia....

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines have been suspending flights or modifying service in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL FLIGHTS TO MAINLAND CHINA American Airlines - Extends suspension of...

Over 20 people injured in clashes in Delhi's Jafrabad, admitted at GTB Hospital

More than 20 people received injuries during a violent protest here at Jafrabad on Monday. They are receiving treatment at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital GTB. The injured are admitted in the casualty ward with serious injuries, according to hosp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020