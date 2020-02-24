Left Menu
Rajasthan CM demands increase in Centre's share under Jal Shakti Mission

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 22:20 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the Centre to provide assistance given under the Jal Shakti Mission to the state in the ratio of 90:10 instead of 50:50. In a letter written to Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the chief minister said the ratio of the Centre's share under the programme should be increased for Rajasthan considering water scarcity and large desert area in the state.

He said that under the scheme, the Centre-state share of Rajasthan has been kept equal to that of other states such as Bihar, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. "It is not appropriate to compare Rajasthan with these states due to adverse climatic conditions of the state," a release quoted him as saying.

The chief minister said Rajasthan is the largest state geographically but the availability of water is very less in comparison to these states, according to the release. He said most of the villages and hamlets of the state are scattered in desert areas, due to which the cost of drinking water schemes is much higher than other states.

