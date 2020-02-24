Assam plans to develop 915 religious institutions: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said the state government has drawn up a

"comprehensive plan" to develop 915 religious institutions of all faiths with a budgetary allocation of Rs 710 crore.

Such institutions promote human values and lead people towards spiritual awakening, Sonowal said, while launching the

'Asom Darshan' scheme here. He said under this programme, an additional annuity

grant of Rs 2 lakh will be given to 160 devalayas and another Rs 10 lakh as first instalment to listed religious

institutions to improve infrastructure. Sonowal maintained that the Assam government is fully

committed to the cause of indigenous people of the state, and has taken a number of steps for protection and promotion of

Assamese language, literature, culture and heritage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.