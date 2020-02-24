Left Menu
IAF plane expected to leave for Wuhan on Feb 26 to evacuate Indians

The Indian Air Force flight which will bring back Indians from of Wuhan and carry relief material for people affected by coronavirus is expected to leave for China on Feb 26 and return on February 27.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 23:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 23:11 IST
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Air Force flight which will bring back Indians from of Wuhan and carry relief material for people affected by coronavirus is expected to leave for China on Feb 26 and return on February 27. Health and Family Wefare Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday reviewed the Novel Coronavirus (COVID19) management across the country, with the senior officials of the Ministry.

According to a Health Ministry release, Harsh Vardhan was informed that the screening of passengers is being done at all 21 airports, 12 major and 65 non-major seaports and border crossings. In all 4,214 flights and 4,48,449 passengers have been screened so far. "Also, as informed by MEA, departure of the Air Force flight to Wuhan is being planned for Feb 26 and the evacuees will arrive on February 27," the release said.

India was to send a C-17 transport aircraft last week to Wuhan, which has been the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. The plane could not take off as permission was not granted for the flight.

The release said that 2,707 samples have been tested of which only three samples had earlier tested positive (Kerala) and all the three patients have been discharged from the hospitals and are now in home isolation. All Indian evacuees from Wuhan have tested negative for COVID19 and have gone back to their homes from the quarantine facilities.

In all, 23,259 persons were brought under community surveillance in 34 States/UTs through the Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network. The minister was briefed that a revised travel advisory on travel to Singapore has been issued on February 22.

Regarding movement across Kartarpur border in Punjab, the meeting was informed that special screening has been strengthened across the border and necessary facilitation for masks to be worn by pilgrims was being initiated. The release said that universal screening is being initiated from 10 countries taking into consideration the cases being reported from other countries besides China.

"In this regard Special Secretary (Health) held a Video Conference (VC)today with officials of Airport Health Organization (APHO) from 21 airports and Health Secretaries of respective states. At present, in addition to screening of passengers from flights coming from China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Japan and South Korea, entry screening has been extended to flights coming from Vietnam, Nepal, Indonesia and Malaysia," the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

