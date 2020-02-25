Left Menu
Delhi violence: Mob sets tyre market on fire, blaze brought under control

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 00:24 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 00:18 IST
Representative image

A mob set a tyre market on fire at Gokulpuri area on Monday night during violence over amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, an official said. A call about the massive blaze was received around 8.30 pm, following which 15 fire tenders were sent, the fire department official said.

Several shops were gutted in the fire, the official said, adding that it was brought under control by 11.40 pm and the cooling process was underway. A head constable was among the four people killed and at least 50 were injured as violence spiraled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles, and a petrol pump, and hurling stones.

