AAP legislators assured of adequate police force in violence-hit Delhi areas

After waiting for over two hours outside Lt Governor Anil Baijal's residence, Delhi ministers Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain and AAP MLAs met a top police officer who assured them that sufficient police personnel will be deployed in the violence-hit northeast Delhi areas. The legislators had camped outside the LG House seeking an appointment with Baijal for the deployment of sufficient police force in the areas hit by violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Special Commissioner of Police Rajesh Khurana met the AAP MLAs as the representative of the LG and assured them that adequate security will be deployed in the vulnerable areas, Rai, who is the Delhi Environment Minister, said on Twitter. Rai said they are leaving for now and if any incident takes place, AAP MLAs will go to the LG House again.

The AAP legislators who camped outside the LG House for over two hours included Dilip Pandey, Sanjeev Jha and Akhilesh Pati Tripathi. A head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday.

Frenzied protesters torched houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump besides hurling stones.

