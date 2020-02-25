Left Menu
People paying price for giving power to insensitive, shortsighted leaders: Chidambaram on Delhi violence

A day after seven persons lost their lives and over a 100 were injured in the violence in the North-East district here, Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed the Central government and stated that people were paying price for putting in power "insensitive and shortsighted leaders".

P Chidambaram (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
P Chidambaram (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A day after seven persons lost their lives and over a 100 were injured in the violence in the North-East district here, Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed the Central government and stated that people were paying price for putting in power "insensitive and shortsighted leaders". "The violence in Delhi yesterday and the loss of lives are most shocking and deserve the strongest condemnation. We had warned that CAA was deeply divisive and should be repealed or abandoned. Our warning fell on deaf ears," Chidambaram tweeted.

He added, "The people are paying the price for putting in power insensitive and shortsighted leaders." Violence had erupted between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters at various places in the area on Monday.

"Even now it is not too late. The government should listen to the voices of the anti-CAA protesters and declare that the CAA will be kept in abeyance until the Supreme Court pronounced on its validity," Chidambaram said. "India has lived with the Citizenship Act 1955 without the amendment. Why does the Act need an amendment now? The amendment (CAA) should be abandoned forthwith," he added.

CAA grants citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

