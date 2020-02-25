Excited children at Delhi govt school welcome Melania Trump to their 'happy world'

US First Lady Melania Trump was welcomed with a thunderous applause by excited students as she interacted with them at a Delhi government school. Melania attended 'Happiness Classes' at the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School co-ed school in South Moti Bagh as a part of which students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays, basic obedience aimed at reducing anxiety and stress levels among children.

The first classroom she visited was decorated with paintings and the board read - "Welcome First Lady Melania Trump into the treasure of books". On being prodded by a teacher, the kids said Namaste to which the tilak-bearing First Lady replied with folded hands. She was seen enjoying the session smiling as teachers interacted with students.

In another class, the kids were seen brimming with excitement as Melania interacted and shook hands with them. The First Lady also witnessed children performing Yoga asanas. Melania then came to another class, where the board read - "We welcome First Lady Melania Trump to our Happy World" - and a painting of trees was named "Gratitude Wall". The gates too were decorated with various paintings and had the words "Welcome to Happiness Class" inscribed over them.

Upon arrival, Melania was given a traditional welcome by students who lined the entrance holding flags of the two countries. A young girl student handed a bouquet to Melania as the First Lady wore a tilak on her forehead after being welcomed with an 'arti thali'.

Wearing a white middy length dress with flowers imprinted in yellow and red, Melania seemed to thoroughly enjoy her session with students. Beautification work was carried out at the school in view of the US First Lady's visit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

