Two killed by speeding dumper; driver held

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 14:12 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 14:12 IST
Two pedestrians died after being knocked down by a speeding dumper in suburban Lower Parel

here, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place late on Monday night when

dumper driver Sachin Kumar Chavan allegedly knocked down Sanjay Sakharam Pawar (59) and Pratap More (50) and also

damaged a stationary car near Bawla Masjid, an official said. Passersby caught Chavan and rushed the victims to

civic-run Nair Hospital, where the duo was declared dead on arrival, he added.

"The accused has been arrested under section 304A (causing death by negligence and other relevant provisions of

the Indian Penal Code and further probe is underway," senior inspector Pandit Thakre of NM Joshi Marg police station said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

