LG Anil Baijal outlines AAP govt's priorities in his address in Delhi Assembly

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 14:48 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 14:48 IST
Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday addressed the first session of the 7th Legislative Assembly and outlined the Arvind Kejriwal government's priorities, including strengthening health and education services and making Delhi a world class city. In his address to the newly elected MLAs, Baijal also appealed to the people to maintain peace, law and order, communal harmony and cooperate with security agencies in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi during protests for and against the new citizenship law.

He highlighted Kejriwal government's 10 guarantees related to health, education, transport and environment among others. The government is committed to continue supply of 200 units electricity and 20,000 litre water per month to the Delhi people, he said.

The government will focus on earlier works and try to make Delhi a world class city, added the Lt Governor.

