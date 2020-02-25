Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre plans to preserve local cow breeds in Kerala

The Centre is planning to preserve local cow breeds of Vechur and Kasaragod Dwarf in Kerala having milk with high medicinal value and is planning to upgrade one breeding farm in the state into a centre of excellence.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 16:42 IST
Centre plans to preserve local cow breeds in Kerala
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Centre is planning to preserve local cow breeds of Vechur and Kasaragod Dwarf in Kerala having milk with high medicinal value and is planning to upgrade one breeding farm in the state into a centre of excellence. Vallabhbhai Kathiria, chairman of Rashtriya Kamadhenu Aayog who is on a visit to Kerala told ANI that "cow tourism" can be developed in Kerala.

"In Kerala, cow tourism can be developed. The cow-based integrated unit can work as a tourist attraction. It can be an education centre for the young generation. It can be popularised using film shows and exhibitions regarding the real scientific importance of the cow," said Kathiria. "Even Ayurveda and the wellness industry is well established in Kerala, where panchgavya-based therapies, medicines and even cosmetics can be utilized," he added.

Kathiria held discussion with Animal Husbandry Minister K Raju and other senior officials of Chief Minister's Office. "I also met livestock development director. It has to be decided which cow breeds can be popularised in this area so that it has agro-climatic accomplishments. We are exploring to develop one breeding farm as the centre of excellence so that there will be an integrated model of a cow-based economy. We promote not only cow milk but also cow dung and cow urine. It has the same medicinal value as cow milk," said Kathiria.

Kamadhenu Aayog is also planning to set up training centres across the country with the support of the Skill Development Ministry. "We will also have training centres to help farmers and cow keepers to run a dairy farm in a professional way," he said.

"Also, we are promoting entrepreneurship programmes for youth and women in which scientific and economic importance of the cow will be the focus area. There will be startups and incubators. There is Rashtriya Gokul Mission for helping and preserving indigenous breeds. For training we are working with skill development ministry so that people working in the sector can be trained professionally, " he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

I didn't discuss with PM Modi, it is up to India: says Trump on violent incidents in New Delhi during his visit.

I didnt discuss with PM Modi, it is up to India says Trump on violent incidents in New Delhi during his visit....

Govt should stop issuing further licence for import of palmolien: SEA

Edible oil industry on Tuesday urged the government to stop issuing further licences for the import of palmolien, warning that it would further depress local prices ahead of the arrival of massive mustard seed crop. In a representation to t...

HC to hear on Wednesday plea for FIR, arrest of persons involved in north-east Delhi violence

The Delhi High Court Tuesday said it would hear on Wednesday a plea seeking registration of an FIR and arrest of persons involved in the ongoing violence in north-east Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. The plea was mentioned bef...

Confident of reaching UEFA Championship League final, says Manchester City's Gundogan

Ahead of the clash against Real Madrid, Manchester Citys Ilkay Gundogan said that he is confident of his side making it to the UEFA Champions League final. But yeah, Im confident that we have all the opportunities to get to a Champions Leag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020