Northeast Delhi violence: Death toll climbs to nine

The death toll rose to nine on Tuesday in the violence over the amended citizenship law that has rocked northeast Delhi , GTB Hospital authorities said. Four people were declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital on Tuesday, they said.

Thirty-five injured people were also brought to the hospital, the authorities added. "Fifty per cent of those injured sustained bullet injuries," a doctor at the hospital said.

On Monday, the violence claimed lives of five people, including Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal.

